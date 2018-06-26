VIDEO: Squirrel steals police officer's doughnut

A squirrel is on the run after stealing a perfectly good doughnut from a police officer.
Police in Anchorage are looking for the daring suspect caught red-handed on video for committing what they call "a straight-up felony."
The Anchorage Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page of the squirrel running away with a doughnut in its mouth in a parking lot.
As the video shows, the squirrel got away.
