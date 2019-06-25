Pets & Animals

WATCH: Grey seals sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"

A team of researchers at the University of St. Andrew's in Scotland conducted a study that showed three trained seals imitating parts of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" as well as other popular tunes.

The findings suggest that grey seals could become the model for a study of speech disorders since they use their vocal tracts much the same way as humans do.

The study provides researchers with a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning and human language development.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News