There's been an increase in humpback whale sightings off the coast of Dana Point this year.Capt. Dave's Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari says it has had 42 encounters this month. That's compared to just four last January.Usually we see gray whales this time of year -- so people are pumped about the big humpback numbers.This is the time of year they migrate to Southern California to feed on krill and small schooling fish.Humpbacks weigh up to 40 tons.