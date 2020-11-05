Search underway for woman caught on camera after stealing puppy from Hemet animal rescue

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for a woman who was captured on video after the brazen theft of a 3-month-old puppy in Hemet.
Surveillance video shows the woman walking into A.R.E. Animal Rescue on Florida Avenue and State Street with a child on Wednesday.
Though the theft itself wasn't captured, footage shows the woman quickly walking out of the store with the dogs in her arms after she picked it up out of a crate that was sitting on a table.
The puppy, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Kia, was there to be neutered and had only been out of surgery for about an hour when the theft occurred.
Amber Schlieder, owner of the rescue, reflected on the horrible phone call she had to make to tell the owner that their pet had been stolen.
"It was honestly the most horrible phone call I've ever had to make. To call her and say that somebody had just stolen this baby, just right out from under us," she said.
Not much is known about the woman, except for the fact that she told someone inside the store that she was there to look for a kitten.
"We're upset... We really just want our little guy back," said Alec Lay, the dog owner's son.
They've been posting fliers and signs in the area in the hopes of finding him.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for the puppy's return, according to a post shared on the rescue's Facebook page.
A police report has been filed.
