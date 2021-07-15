Health & Fitness

Fully vaccinated Central CA man gets breakthrough COVID case after trip to Reno

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Merced County man contracts COVID-19 after full vaccination

MERCED, Calif. -- Like 48% of Americans, Rene Bazaldua and his fiancée are fully vaccinated. They both received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in March.

But he tested positive for the virus just four days ago.

"How did we get it, how," he said. "It's like, we were careful the whole time. A year and a half, we were careful the whole time and then we end up getting it."

Last week, he and his fiancée traveled out of state. Bazaldua said despite their vaccine protections, they barely let their guard down.

MORE | Vaccinated CA man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
EMBED More News Videos

A California man says he contracted coronavirus on a trip to Las Vegas, despite being vaccinated. Doctors believe the Delta variant may be to blame.



"I mean, we still wore a mask in Reno," he said. "We were walking down and got yelled at by a lady."

Bazaldua lives in Merced County, where only 30% of the residents have been fully vaccinated.

The county's public health director, Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp, says the number-one cause of death in the county right now is COVID-19. But, the director says the best defense against any variant of the virus is still the vaccination.

MORE | Doctors investigate rare COVID breakthrough cases infecting vaccinated Californians
EMBED More News Videos

California is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases after months of decline.



"I will tell you this: the pros far outweigh the cons," she said. "So get yourself vaccinated, do the right thing. Protect yourself, protect others, even if it's not outside your household. Protect those within your household."

On Tuesday, the county health department confirmed, Merced County has four Delta Variant cases to date.

Because the county is not close to achieving the minimum 70% herd immunity, she says the likelihood of people catching COVID-19 still will be significant.

Health officials say people who are fully vaccinated have protections against more severe illnesses.

"It's a good thing that I'm vaccinated because, if I wasn't vaccinated, I probably would have been in the hospital," Bazaldua said. "It probably could have killed me."



Texas man who declined COVID vaccine speaks out after undergoing double lung transplant
EMBED More News Videos

Joshua Garza had a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but he passed it up. He became so ill following his COVID-19 diagnosis that he needed a rare double lung transplant to survive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscentral californiavaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father arrested after toddler found dead at South LA motel
First child tax credit payments have been sent | Here's what to know
LA County seeing 10-fold spike in COVID-19 cases
California lawmakers to vote on guaranteed income grants
Family of bears cools off next to crowd at Lake Tahoe beach
LAPD motorcycle officer in serious condition after crash
18-year-old joins Bezos for Blue Origin's first human flight
Show More
San Fernando Valley median home price soars to $955,000
Spray sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
Lego tells Utah company to stop making guns look like its toys
Chrissy Teigen opens up after becoming part of the 'cancel club'
Judge denies adding rape charges in Kristin Smart case
More TOP STORIES News