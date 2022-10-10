GPS leads NC man to washed out bridge, where he drives off the edge to his death

HICKORY, N.C. -- The family of a man who drove off a damaged bridge and died is now demanding answers.

"How could you let this happen? How could this be like this? I don't understand. Explain to me how you could leave this here," Alicia Paxson said.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened late at night on Sept. 30. Alicia's husband, Phillip Paxson, was driving in his pickup truck after going to a birthday party for his 9-year-old daughter.

Paxson was following his GPS and it reportedly took him down a road and to a bridge that washed out more than 8 years ago. The bridge did not have any barriers or warning signs to deter drivers.

Highway Patrol previously said the road and the bridge were not under the state's jurisdiction or inside Hickory city limits. Barriers that were previously placed on the road had been vandalized and taken away.

The investigation into what happened continues. In the meantime, the Paxson family is asking for prayers and for someone to take responsibility for this tragedy.