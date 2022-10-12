3 Philadelphia Police SWAT officers shot serving warrant; suspect killed

The officers are hospitalized in stable condition.

One officer was shot in the hip, another in the leg, and the third in the chest.

PHILADELPHIA -- Three SWAT officers serving an arrest warrant were wounded and a suspect was killed during a shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of N. 10th Street near Brown Street.

Officers were serving a warrant on a suspect wanted for homicide and other violent offenses.

Police said the 19-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, fired at officers through a door and a window.

"Officers were able to continue to breach the property where they took on more gunfire from this individual," Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

The suspect then attempted to flee through the rear of the property, police said, at which point the suspect fired SWAT officers who were stationed there.

Those officers returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7:30 a.m.

The officers who were shot were taken to Jefferson University Hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

"Two of our officers will be released, hopefully, by the end of the day. The other officer will be admitted for some continuous observation," Stanford said.

Police confirmed the suspect was wanted for a homicide that occurred in August, but did not release details of that killing. The suspect was also wanted for multiple armed robberies.

In audio from police radio obtained by 6abc Action News, one of the injured officers called in after being shot.

"We got two officers shot. We are en route to Jefferson Hospital...let them know, I'm shot in the hip. My partner is shot in the leg," the officer said.

Video from Chopper 6 showed police officers bringing out children from the home.

Moments later, officers took two people away in handcuffs, including an adult male. Police said they don't believe anyone else was involved in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

Several officers arrived at Jefferson Hospital to check on the wounded SWAT members.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the officers were sitting up and talking, and were surrounded by family members.

"Our officers continue to work every single day and every single night, to work their best, to be brave, to put themselves in harm's way, and to do that for us," Kenney said.

Though a barricade situation was reported during the incident, police say there was never a barricade as the suspect tried to flee the home.