John Marshall High School Alum donates pies for National Pi Day

John Marshall High School students celebrated with games and pie.
LOS FELIZ (KABC) -- It's National Pi Day, a day to celebrate the never-ending number with a slice of pie. And John Marshall High School students did just that.

Kacy Alejo is the student body president and plans to major in mathematical economics when she goes to college next year. She says she wanted to make this day special for her peers.

"We really wanted to plan out this whole thing for Pi Day. And you know, some of us are math fans in the classroom," said Alejo.

And production for this celebration didn't just start today.

"We got here pretty early this morning. We started making decorations this morning. We started last week on Thursday or Friday with some of them as well," said freshman Aidan Warner.

Plus, the students had a pie sponsor today. According to Alejo, the owner of Pie Hole is a John Marshall alum and wanted to help out by donating pies.

