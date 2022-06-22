nyc parks

Pickleball is taking over Central Park

By Amit Lerner and Dana Langer
EMBED <>More Videos

Pickleball is this summer's hottest sport

New York -- Pickleball is taking the world by storm and New York City is no exception. The Central Park courts are becoming increasingly packed with players who meet daily and play from dusk until dawn.

The sport combines tennis, ping-pong, and badminton on a small court and only takes a few minutes to learn. Because of the game's simplicity, players of all ages and abilities can play with each other while choosing the level of intensity and athleticism that works best for them.

"At the beginning, we had to beg basically people to play with us. There were four of us initially and from four it has grown to over 1,000 members," says Eduardo Valentin, a veteran of the Central Park courts.

The sport's social nature and growing popularity has helped create a real sense of community among participants. "It's a place to be where you are accepted, where you have connectedness," says Harriet Dorosin, a regular player. "Come and play," she urges. "We'll move over for you!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkhoustonsan franciscofresnochicagoraleighphiladelphialos angelesnyc parkssportscentral parklocalish
NYC PARKS
Secret, closed-off section of Central Park reopens
TOP STORIES
Woman, dogs killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera
Stolen car reaches speeds over 100 mph in wild chase through South Bay
Video: Thunder, lightning and rain hit parts of SoCal
Slain El Monte officer posthumously promoted to rank of sergeant
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
Chase ends in gunfire along 10 near Redlands; all lanes reopened
Missing Virginia couple last heard from sailing in the Atlantic Ocean
Show More
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren among honorary Oscar recipients
Rapper Lil Tjay wounded in New Jersey shooting, sources say
Palmdale man murdered in car next to his son on Father's Day
Monsoonal moisture brings thunder, lightning to SoCal Wednesday
Lightning closes beaches from Newport Pier to Corona del Mar
More TOP STORIES News