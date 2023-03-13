WATCH LIVE

Woman killed, another injured in hit-and-run crash in Pico Rivera, authorities say

Monday, March 13, 2023 2:52PM
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two women were struck, one of them fatally, by a hit-and-run driver in Pico Rivera.

The incident happened near the intersection of Rooks and Rose Hills roads just after 11:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say three women were walking southbound on the curb of Rooks Road when two of them were hit by a vehicle. That car fled the scene without stopping.

A description of the vehicle was not available.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Neither of them have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (562) 949-2421.

