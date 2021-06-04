Fatal shooting victim found inside overturned car after crash in Pico Rivera

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10744636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women and two children were killed in a crash involving a big rig and a car in Lancaster Friday morning.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who had been shot and killed was found inside an overturned vehicle Thursday night after a crash on a residential street in Pico Rivera, authorities said.Deputies initially responded to a report of a collision shortly before 10 p.m. in the 9200 block of Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department."The call was later updated to say that the occupant involved in the traffic collision was suffering from a gunshot wound," a news release said.The deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim's black vehicle overturned in the middle of the street. They removed the individual from the car and realized he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.The motive for the shooting was unknown, and no description of the shooter was available.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.