Two children, two women killed in Lancaster crash involving big rig, car

The crash was reported in the area of Avenue G between 30th Street East and 20th Street East.
Authorities say one woman was declared dead at the scene and one woman and two children were declared dead at the hospital.
A fifth person was believed to be in critical condition at the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Authorities said earlier this week they have seen a sharp rises in fatal crashes in the Antelope Valley. They attributed the increase to empty roads during the pandemic leading to more speeding. CHP and the sheriff's department say they have been cracking down on speeding.
It is not known whether speed was a factor in Friday's crash.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
