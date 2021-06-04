Two children, two women killed in Lancaster crash involving big rig, car

A black sports car was mangled in a crash involving a big rig in Lancaster on Friday, June 4, 2021.

With fatal crashes increasing in the high desert during the pandemic, the LASD and CHP are stepping up efforts to slow down speeders in the Antelope Valley.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were killed, including two children, in a crash involving a big rig and a car in Lancaster Friday morning.The crash was reported in the area of Avenue G between 30th Street East and 20th Street East.Authorities say one woman was declared dead at the scene and one woman and two children were declared dead at the hospital.A fifth person was believed to be in critical condition at the hospital.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Authorities said earlier this week they have seen a sharp rises in fatal crashes in the Antelope Valley. They attributed the increase to empty roads during the pandemic leading to more speeding. CHP and the sheriff's department say they have been cracking down on speeding.It is not known whether speed was a factor in Friday's crash.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.