Neighbors in Pico-Robertson report hate crime after man throws brick through car window

A neighbor said the man shouted hate-filled words about Jewish people before throwing the brick through the car's window.

Monday, December 25, 2023 6:08PM
PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in the Pico-Robertson area are concerned after a man was caught on video shouting hate-filled words about Jewish people before throwing a brick through a car's window.

The incident happened near the area of S Garth Avenue. In the surveillance video shared with Eyewitness News, a man is heard yelling hateful remarks.

One neighbor who lives in the area said she's not surprised this happened due to the rise in antisemitism since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"It was just not shocking," said the neighbor. "I mean, it just makes you feel really sad. People are targeting you for nothing, and it's all baseless hate."

Police are still working to figure out who's behind the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

