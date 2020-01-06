Pets & Animals

It's like Uber in the barn, black cat hitches ride on potbellied pig

CONVERSE, Ind. -- Animals do the darnedest things and when it is caught on video, it can make for a truly enjoyable moment.

Look no further than what happened inside an Indiana barn on New Year's Day.

A black cat named Louie and a potbellied pig, who goes by the name Stella, just woke up after taking a nap.

Louie managed to hitch a ride on top of Stella and the pig wandered around the barn while the cat enjoyed the lift.

Their owner realized this little jaunt had been going on for several minutes so she grabbed her camera to record it.

Whether Stella is going to charge Louie for his ride, they'll have to work it out. We're not sure what the rideshare rates are in a barn.

Stella, by the way, is just a year old and considered the barn mascot.

Her owner says when Stella isn't wandering around with all her animal friends, she is eating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videobuzzworthysocietycatsanimalanimal newscute animalswatercooler
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News