Pilot killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport

The homebuilt BD-5 jet went down in a lettuce field near Las Posas Road, according to Ventura County Fire.
Fire crews say the plane's engine was still on fire when they responded to the scene.
#ValleyInc Update: Small single engine aircraft crashed, initially on fire. Now extinguished. The single occupant did not survive their injuries. @VCFD @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/jhwGQjvBcJ— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 8, 2019
The identity of the pilot, the only occupant, has not yet released.
It's unclear what caused the single-engine aircraft to crash.