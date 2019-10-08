Pilot killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was killed in a small plane crash near the Camarillo Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The homebuilt BD-5 jet went down in a lettuce field near Las Posas Road, according to Ventura County Fire.

Fire crews say the plane's engine was still on fire when they responded to the scene.



The identity of the pilot, the only occupant, has not yet released.

It's unclear what caused the single-engine aircraft to crash.
