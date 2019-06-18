Pilot found dead after helicopter crash on Catalina Island, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A helicopter pilot was found dead Tuesday morning after the aircraft crashed on the northwest end of Catalina Island, authorities said.

Coast Guard and Los Angeles County sheriff's personnel discovered the wreckage of the helicopter along with the body of the pilot, who was the only person aboard when the chopper went down.

The aircraft had been missing for some 20 hours before it was found, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the Robinson 444 had departed from Torrance Municipal Airport with Avalon as its intended destination.

The deceased pilot was not immediately identified.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News