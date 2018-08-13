Pilot killed in small plane crash in Sylmar identified as Disney employee

By
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The pilot who died in a small plane crash in Sylmar has been identified as a 55-year-old Disney employee.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the pilot as Scott Watson on Sunday. A city of residence was not released.

Watson worked as a Disney Imagineer, a source from the company confirmed on Monday.

Family members said Watson programmed rides at Disney parks around the world. He was married with three adult children, Watson's family said.

Watson was the sole occupant of a single-engine plane that went down Sunday in a field near the interchange between the 5 and 405 freeways. Watson sent a distress call from the air, but it's unknown what caused the plane to crash.

Firefighters said several good Samaritans who witnessed the crash ran into the field and tried to help. Once medical personnel arrived, they were able to pull Watson from the wreckage, but there wasn't much they could do. Watson died at the scene.

The crash site is roughly five miles north of Van Nuys Airport and it is also near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. It remains unclear if Watson was trying to reach either one of those airports.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are tasked with investigating the cause of the deadly crash. It typically takes these federal agencies a year, if not longer, to determine the cause.
