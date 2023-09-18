Pilots based in Van Nuys, NorCal killed in crash at Reno air show

RENO, Nev. (KABC) -- Two California-based pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The association identified the pilots as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing.

Rushing flew out of Van Nuys and Macy was based in Tulelake, Siskiyou County.

The association described both men as "expertly skilled pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 Class."

"I am completely devastated and heartbroken today," said Fred Telling, chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and president of the T-6 Class. "These two pilots weren't just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week."

The crash occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.