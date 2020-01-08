Society

Pizza ATM ready to serve students at college dorm in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL. -- It's a life-altering invention for college life.

Students at one dormitory at the University of North Florida don't have to leave the building for pizza. That's because a "Pizza ATM" is being installed and they can't wait to make withdrawals.

The machine makes a pizza at the press of a button. UNF is one of the few colleges in the country that have one, with a grand opening scheduled in the coming weeks.

The vending machine contains pre-cooked pizzas, the customer makes their choice and the toppings are added. The pizza is then boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys the pizza, it's cooked in a convection oven and ready to eat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycollegepizza
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News