Man arrested after boy, 6, snatched off street in attempted kidnapping in Placentia, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old in Placentia

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to abduct a 6-year-old boy in Placentia in an incident captured on surveillance video, police said Thursday.

Michael Foley, 41, is accused of grabbing the boy and carrying him back to his car as the child was with family friends outside Peewee's Market at 703 West La Jolla Street Monday evening.

At the time, the boy's mother was just steps away inside the store and near the entrance.

Police said surveillance video shows Foley stop his car in the middle of the street, run toward the child and pick him up.

Nearby bystanders immediately started shouting at Foley to let the boy go. That's when police said Foley kissed the child on the cheek and told him, "I love you baby."

The suspect put the child down and took off in his car.

Foley was arrested in Orange Tuesday after police said they reviewed surveillance video to identify him as the suspect. He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
placentiaorange countyattempted abductionkidnappingabduction
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'I'll keep fighting for her': Slain woman's family demands justice
LA County reports 165% increase in new COVID-19 cases
Video shows boulders scattered on NorCal highway after quake
Bay Area hit by several quakes that struck NorCal, Nevada
Flooding sends water gushing down to NYC subway stations
Woman sues OC nurse, hospital over alleged sexual assault
6-year-old girl rescued by Louisville police after being kidnapped
Show More
Newsom declares drought emergency in 9 more CA counties
1st African American spelling bee champ breezes to win
Death Valley is about to get horrifyingly hot
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday
Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios this fall
More TOP STORIES News