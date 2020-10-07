Father, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Placentia, police say

Two 9-year-old children were found dead early Wednesday morning after police say their father killed them and then shot himself in Placentia.
Placentia police and Orange County sheriff's deputies were investigating around 12:45 a.m. as they responded to the area near Swanson and Brookhaven avenues.

Video from the scene showed a body -- who investigators said is the father -- on a sidewalk, as the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Police have not said officers were searching for an outstanding suspect.


An investigation is underway.

Further information was not immediately available.
