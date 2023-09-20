WATCH LIVE

Small plane crashes in Compton, hits car parked near airport

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 4:28PM
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed near Compton/Woodley Airport on Wednesday morning, hitting a parked car but causing no major injuries.

The single-engine propeller plane wend down shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and 159th Street, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The pilot of the plane sustained only minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The crash resulted in the spill of about 29 gallons of fuel, the Sheriff's Department said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

