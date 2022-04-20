Sylmar plane crash on embankment near NB 210 Freeway leaves at least 1 dead, LAFD says

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed on an embankment alongside the northbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fixed-wing aircraft went down just before 12:30 p.m. near Hubbard Street, the LAFD said in a statement.

"Firefighters have confirmed one person deceased and are searching to determine if there are any other aircraft occupants," the news release said.

Northbound traffic on the freeway was backed up at the scene as more than a dozen firefighters searched the wreckage and worked to extricate the deceased person inside.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

