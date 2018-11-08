Traffic was backed up on the 210 Freeway in Upland after a small airplane made an emergency landing in the westbound lanes Thursday.It happened around 3:30 p.m. when the pilot of the plane managed to miss two overpasses and traffic to safely land on the freeway. Authorities said the pilot and passengers were able to get out of the aircraft without any injuries.Video from a viewer showed the plane off to the side of the freeway against brush. It blocked two lanes of the freeway. It was identified as a single-engine Cessna 182P aircraft.It was unclear what caused the plane to go down, but a mayday call was made before the landing.Records show the plane came out of Washoe County, Nevada, and it was sold about a week ago.It was unclear how long traffic would be impacted as authorities worked to remove the plane from the highway.