California voters enshrined the right to abortion care last fall and the state vowed to be a safe haven for women facing restrictions somewhere else. What does it look like one year after the ruling?

1 year since Supreme Court abortion ruling: Has LA seen more out-of-state patients?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been a year since the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning federal abortion protections.

Since then, more than a dozen states have banned or nearly banned abortion access.

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles told Eyewitness News they were prepared for an influx of out-of-state patients, but what does that look like a year later?

ABC7 reporter Christiane Cordero spoke with Celinda Vázquez with Planned Parenthood Los Angeles who explains it all in the video above.