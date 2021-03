EMBED >More News Videos Live your best life with at-home workout tips and more on this episode of Plus Life with Karl Schmid!

LOS ANGELES -- Plus Life inspires you to live your best life with quick and easy beauty tips, hot workouts sure to get your blood pumping, culinary adventures you can do in your own home, feel-good interviews sure to inspire you, and celebrity chats you won't want to miss.Today, our show takes us coast to coast for some tips on fitness, setting a new course for life post-COVID-19, and we're going to be returning to our roots in the kitchen. Plus, we'll hear from internationally acclaimed photographer Chris Cuffaro about photographing some of his favorite musical icons and his recent exhibitions.Join host Karl Schmid for all of this and so much more on this episode of Plus Life.