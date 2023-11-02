Body found in water off Point Mugu Beach, Ventura County authorities say

POINT MUGU, Calif. (KABC) -- A man's body was found Thursday morning in the surf at Point Mugu Beach, authorities said.

Shortly before noon, the initial report requested an ambulance for a person who was not breathing and possibly in the water, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies, firefighter-paramedics and state park police responded to Mugu Rock near Pacific Coast Highway, where they found a male deceased in the water, the Sheriff's Department said. The body was recovered shortly afterward.

The deceased individual was not immediately identified.

Whether the death was suspicious was unknown, authorities said. An investigation was underway, led by the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.