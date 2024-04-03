Police arrest woman accused of smashing car windshields with bricks in LA County

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested the woman accused of smashing the windshields of parked cars using bricks throughout Los Angeles County.

Authorities confirmed the arrest Wednesday afternoon but details were not immediately available.

Recently, some residents in the Burbank area fell victim to the brazen attacks. Police said three vehicles were vandalized off Brighton Street. This follows two other people who came forward saying their cars were also damaged.

Authorities worked diligently to identify the woman who was caught on video carrying out the attacks. Newly obtained footage showed a clear picture of the suspect.

A couple in Woodland Hills spoke out after seeing ABC7's story yesterday of similar incidents to cars in West L.A. and Venice.

"Shocked this morning. I wake up, turn on ABC7...and there's a big moment all about this woman. I yell up to my wife 'Amy the brick person is on television'."

"I was freaking out...she went from keying a car to now throwing bricks. She's obviously escalating. Now getting a more brazen. Who knows what she's gonna do next."

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately.