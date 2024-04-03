More reports emerge of woman smashing windshields in Los Angeles with brick

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More people are coming forward with reports about a woman damaging the windows of parked cars in Los Angeles using a brick.

After Eyewitness News on Monday reported incidents involving the same woman seen on video smashing the windshields of several parked cars using a brick in Venice and West Los Angeles, at least two more incidents have emerged.

One video shows the woman smashing a Hyundai sedan in Woodland Hills, first the front window and then the rear glass. Another video shows her keying a Tesla in Culver City.

People are now wondering if there were any other people who may have been targeted in the bizarre crime.

At least four such incidents have been reported to Eyewitness News. Authorities are trying to identify and find the woman.