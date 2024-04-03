More reports emerge of woman smashing windshields in Los Angeles with brick

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More people are coming forward with reports about a woman damaging the windows of parked cars in Los Angeles using a brick.
After Eyewitness News on Monday reported incidents involving the same woman seen on video smashing the windshields of several parked cars using a brick in Venice and West Los Angeles, at least two more incidents have emerged.
One video shows the woman smashing a Hyundai sedan in Woodland Hills, first the front window and then the rear glass. Another video shows her keying a Tesla in Culver City.
At least four such incidents have been reported to Eyewitness News. Authorities are trying to identify and find the woman.