Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Shadow Hills.Sahara Eve Von Fisher, 22, was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Stonehurst Avenue. Her family has not seen or heard from her since and they are concerned for her safety.Her family and friends said she left without her cellphone. They've been wandering the streets and the wooded area near the Tujunga wash for clues as to where she may have gone."It's hard to sleep. It's hard to do anything when you think someone might be out in a vulnerable situation. Worse than that, she's so kind and sweet and trusting that she may become prey," her mother, Yvonne Brossus-Fisher, said.Her friend Flora Demirchian is scared something terrible may have happened to Sahara."I think she went out for a walk and I think the worst. I think something bad might have happened to her. I think she may have gotten lost hiking if she decided to go hiking. I wish she took her phone with her. I wish all of these things, but it's odd. It's odd that we haven't found her yet," she said.Loved ones have posted flyers all over the streets and wooded area. They've also made a "Find Sahara" Facebook page, which has gained about 1,000 followers.She is described as African American with light black hair and hazel or green eyes. She's about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds.Anyone with more information on her whereabouts may contact the LAPD's missing person's unit at (213) 996-1800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.