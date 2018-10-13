22-year-old woman reported missing in Shadow Hills; authorities, family ask public for help

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 22-year-old woman in Sun Valley. (KABC)

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Shadow Hills.

Sahara Eve Von Fisher, 22, was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Stonehurst Avenue. Her family has not seen or heard from her since and they are concerned for her safety.

Her family and friends said she left without her cellphone. They've been wandering the streets and the wooded area near the Tujunga wash for clues as to where she may have gone.

"It's hard to sleep. It's hard to do anything when you think someone might be out in a vulnerable situation. Worse than that, she's so kind and sweet and trusting that she may become prey," her mother, Yvonne Brossus-Fisher, said.

Her friend Flora Demirchian is scared something terrible may have happened to Sahara.

"I think she went out for a walk and I think the worst. I think something bad might have happened to her. I think she may have gotten lost hiking if she decided to go hiking. I wish she took her phone with her. I wish all of these things, but it's odd. It's odd that we haven't found her yet," she said.

Loved ones have posted flyers all over the streets and wooded area. They've also made a "Find Sahara" Facebook page, which has gained about 1,000 followers.

She is described as African American with light black hair and hazel or green eyes. She's about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts may contact the LAPD's missing person's unit at (213) 996-1800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing personsearchSun ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
SoCal storm will move out as gusty conditions move in Sunday
Semi erupts in flames after crash on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
Remains of 11 infants found at Detroit funeral home
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
ABC7 Salutes: Simi Valley honors veterans' sacrifice and service
Big rig crash, fuel spill prompt closure of WB 101 in NoHo
Show More
Georgia war monument defaced with googly eyes
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in New York limo crash
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in NorCal
Trump celebrates return of American pastor from Turkey
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot soars to $654M
More News