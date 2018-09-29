4-year-old boy dies after being tossed from Brooklyn apartment building by adult brother, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is in police custody after allegedly tossing his 4-year-old brother from a Brooklyn apartment building, killing the child.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. --
A man is in police custody after allegedly tossing his 4-year-old brother from a Brooklyn apartment building, killing the child.

Police responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of Nostrand Avenue in Midwood and found the 4-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of a building.

The child, identified as Shimron Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials said 20-year-old Shawn Smith, the victim's brother, is in police custody and said that he admitted to throwing his brother off of the building's roof.

The victim and suspect's cousin told Eyewitness News that Shawn Smith suffers from mental illness and was previously hospitalized and treated for schizophrenia.

An investigation remains ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedu.s. & worldarrestNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Naked man detained after father, teen fatally shot in Compton
Hurricane Rosa to bring high surf, rain to SoCal
Corona Las Vegas shooting survivor shares her journey of recovery
Man seeks help finding daughter, granddaughter from Oklahoma
Pomona apartment tenants filing lawsuit over infestation problems
VIDEO: Thieves steal $2K in tools from Rancho Cucamonga car
California bans gun sales to people under 21
99-year-old beautician to retire at 100
Show More
Philippe's marks anniversary with $1.10 French dips
At least 48 dead after 7.5 quake in central Sulawesi in Indonesia
VIDEO: Couple steals snake from Riverside pet store
Gov. Brown vetoes bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.
Girl, 14, killed in San Bernardino hit-and-run
More News