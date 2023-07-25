Flames consumed two vehicles after a police chase ended on the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area.

2 cars, brush engulfed in flames along 5 Freeway after CHP chase in Santa Clarita area

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 5 Freeway was blocked in the Santa Clarita area as a brush fire erupted on the side of the road following a police chase.

Two cars were engulfed in flames on the side of the freeway as a single lane of traffic was allowed to pass the scene slowly.

The chaotic series of events started with a police chase around 12:40 p.m. on the southbound 5 in the Santa Clarita area.

The chase only lasted a few minutes. There were unconfirmed reports of shots being fired during the chase, but there were no immediate reports of gunfire injuries. The suspect crashed on the side of the road and was soon taken into custody.

One person was seen being placed into an ambulance at the scene. The person appeared conscious.

Firefighters were battling a small brush fire that destroyed two cars on the side of the road.

