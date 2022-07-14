Innocent driver killed in South LA crash involving stolen-vehicle suspects chased by deputies

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An innocent motorist was killed at the end of a high-speed chase as the suspects slammed into multiple vehicles near the 105 Freeway ramp in South Los Angeles.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in South Los Angeles on South Central Avenue near the 105.

Four mangled vehicles were seen at the scene and at least two people, described as suspects in the chase, were badly injured and handcuffed to gurneys before they were brought to a local hospital.

The suspects were driving a Kia Sportage with Oregon plates.

It is believed that Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were chasing the suspects, described as a driver and one passenger, in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

