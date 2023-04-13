WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver killed after police chase ends in violent South Los Angeles crash

KABC logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:28PM
Police chase ends in deadly crash in South Los Angeles
EMBED <>More Videos

One person was killed when a police chase ended with a violent crash in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed when a police chase ended with a violent crash in South Los Angeles.

Gardena police officers were chasing someone early Tuesday morning, though it's unclear what initiated the pursuit.

The suspect eventually made their way into the L.A. area, at which time officers terminated the pursuit. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect continued driving and crashed into multiple parked cars shortly after 2:30 a.m. near West 94th Street and Harvard Boulevard.

The driver of the pursuit vehicle was killed and it appears at least one other person was hurt.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW