Driver killed after police chase ends in violent South Los Angeles crash

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed when a police chase ended with a violent crash in South Los Angeles.

Gardena police officers were chasing someone early Tuesday morning, though it's unclear what initiated the pursuit.

The suspect eventually made their way into the L.A. area, at which time officers terminated the pursuit. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect continued driving and crashed into multiple parked cars shortly after 2:30 a.m. near West 94th Street and Harvard Boulevard.

The driver of the pursuit vehicle was killed and it appears at least one other person was hurt.