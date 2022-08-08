Huntington Beach police chase ends in fiery crash, discovery of cut catalytic converters

A police chase in Huntington Beach came to a fiery end with a surprise discovery - cut catalytic converters and saws.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase in Huntington Beach came to a fiery end with a surprise discovery.

The incident started early Saturday, around 5:15 a.m., when an officer saw a vehicle speeding out of a residential neighborhood near Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off, launching a brief chase.

At the end, the driver ran a red light and collided with another car. The suspect's car broke out in flames and became engulfed by the fire.

Officers were able to take the driver and another passenger into custody, bringing them to a local hospital with minor injuries. A person in the car that was struck also had minor injuries.

While searching that vehicle, police found multiple, cut catalytic converters, as well as a saw and numerous used and new blades.

Both suspects were medically cleared and later booked into Huntington Beach City Jail on felony charges.

The suspects were identified as Yonathan Acosta, 18, of Norwalk, and Tyrece Sinkler, 22, of Long Beach.