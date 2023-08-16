Police chase burglary suspects through the San Fernando, San Gabriel valleys

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several burglary suspects led police on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys on Tuesday.

The chase started around 6 p.m. in the northeast San Fernando Valley when LAPD officers with the Mission Division began trailing burglary suspects in a dark-gray Mercedes sedan.

They fled east over the 210 freeway and then passed Glendale and headed through Pasadena, eventually getting into the San Gabriel Valley.

The LAPD was passing off the chase to CHP officers.

It is believed there were three burglary suspects inside the Mercedes, which had tinted windows.

While they were driving through Southern California rush-hour traffic, they were able at times to maintain speeds over 50 mph by sticking to the carpool lanes and weaving through traffic when necessary.

