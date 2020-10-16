Wild chase through San Fernando Valley ends with LAPD kicking in apartment door

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7065888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect ran over a spike strip and kept driving as he fled from LAPD officers for more than half an hour through the San Fernando Valley.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild police pursuit through the San Fernando Valley came to an end when police kicked down a door to find the suspect after he tried to hide in an apartment building.The chase started shortly after 9 p.m. with what was described as a reckless driving suspect in the Canoga Park area.The car fled, sometimes driving dangerously through red lights and at one point apparently driving over a spike strip. Sparks were seen from the tires, but the car was able to keep driving.More than half an hour after the chase began, the suspect pulled over into an apartment complex in the area of Vassar Avenue and Cohasset Street.The suspect jumped out of the car and ran up the stairs of the complex, hiding in an apartment on the third floor. It was unclear if he knew anybody in the unit.Officers followed within minutes and one officer was spotted kicking in the door so they could enter the unit. On the third kick, the door ripped out of the frame.Officers remained outside the unit with weapons pointed, negotiating with the individuals inside to come out. A woman emerged first. Her connection to the suspect was unknown.Within minutes, the officers stepped a few feet into the unit and pulled the suspect out, taking him into custody.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.