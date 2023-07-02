WATCH LIVE

Police chase ends in crash in Little Tokyo

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, July 2, 2023 2:35AM
A police chase ended in a frightening crash Saturday afternoon in Little Tokyo, causing panic for nearby shoppers.

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a frightening crash Saturday afternoon in Little Tokyo, causing panic for nearby shoppers.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, deputies took over after Gardena police officers initiated the chase.

LASD units were chasing the suspect when he or she slammed into a vehicle near the intersection of S Central Avenue and 1st Street, close to the Japanese Village Plaza.

Customers could be seen running as deputies surrounded the area.

Two people were detained at the scene though details are limited.

No injuries were reported.

