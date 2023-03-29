At least one person was killed and six others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent multi-car crash in Long Beach Tuesday evening, officials said.

At least 1 killed, 6 injured after chase ends with suspect crashing into multiple cars in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed and six others were injured after a police chase ended with a suspect crashing into multiple cars in Long Beach Tuesday evening, officials said.

Seal Beach police initiated the chase and was the agency in pursuit at the time of the collision, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Firefighters responded just after 8 p.m. to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Second Street.

Police say they were chasing an alleged wrong-way driver before the suspect crashed into numerous vehicles.

Aerial footage showed at least nine vehicles were involved in the wreck, including one mangled car that had at least two of its doors ripped off.

Multiple victims had to be extricated from vehicles using the Jaws of Life, and six people were transported in unknown condition, the fire department said.

Witnesses say an innocent driver was killed.

A suspect was taken into custody.

The crash in Long Beach unfolded about two hours before another similar incident. In downtown L.A., a two-car crash involving a DUI suspect fleeing LAPD ended with two men getting hurt.