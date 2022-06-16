Stolen vehicle driver fatally strikes pedestrian at end of police chase in South LA, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver of a stolen car struck and killed a pedestrian at the end of a police chase early Thursday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.The female suspect was driving a white Toyota Avalon when officers from the LAPD's 77th Street Division initiated a pursuit that lasted for about a minute, said Detective Bruce Borihahn of the Los Angeles Police Department.The officers on the ground then disengaged from the chase and switched to "tracking mode" as an LAPD helicopter continued to follow the sedan from overhead, Borihahn said.Shortly afterward, the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed when she struck a man in his 50s, three parked cars and an electrical pole in the 7100 block of South Central Avenue, police said. The victim, who died at the scene, was not immediately identified.The driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken into custody. Whether she was injured in the crash was unclear. Her name was not released.News video from the scene showed several damaged vehicles, including one that was overturned onto its side.