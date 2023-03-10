LA County Sheriff's Department driving course offers trainees a simulation of high-speed car chases

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department driving course offers trainees a simulated glimpse of what it's like to be in high-speed chase.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians know what it's like to watch a high-speed police chase. If you've ever wondered what it feels like, ABC7 found out firsthand.

It was a simulation but it certainly felt real. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took ABC7's Carlos Granda to a driving course that's as close as you can get to the real thing.

This was the scenario: There is a carjacking, a man with a gun. I was driving the vehicle going after the suspect.

From the moment you get in, you realize how serious it is. You are maneuvering a vehicle through obstacles, just like drivers would on the streets.

Other cars sometimes come by and cut in front of you.

You have to make sure to keep others safe as well as yourself. It's all being monitored by a supervisor.

LASD Lt. John Haynes says he listens to the radio to make an assessment. "The deputies might be too excited. He might realize that the deputies are going into a school zone at 1 PM and he might decide to cancel that pursuit," says Haynes.

This is what deputies have to deal with every single day. We have seen police chases that sometimes end in violent crashes. It's a very serious judgment call to decide if they keep on going with a pursuit or stop it.

LASD Deputy Jeremiah Song says "You have to be constantly looking at the suspect's actions, you have to be monitoring your own actions driving, you're monitoring the radio. There's a lot going on so ultimately if the suspect," actions are way too dangerous, it is not worth it."

Today's simulation was intense. A lot of things happening at once. You have to maneuver the car, stay on the radio giving updates back to your supervisor, while at the same making sure you don't lose the suspect and watch for public safety. This pursuit only lasted a few minutes but felt a lot longer.

When it's over you feel the adrenaline and you are nervous.

It's a lot to do at once. They're asking you on the radio "What's your location? What's is your speed? What is the vehicle description?" It's a lot of things to have to do at once and you still have to keep control of the car.

Being behind the wheel certainly puts a different perspective on these pursuits. This was in a controlled environment, the ones on the street are all too real.