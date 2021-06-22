Driver in possibly stolen Audi leads police chase through San Fernando Valley - LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 on KDOC-TV

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A drive in a possibly stolen Audi led police on a lengthy chase through the San Fernando Valley Monday night.

Multiple LAPD units followed the vehicle from the Arleta area over surface streets and then south down the 5 Freeway until the driver exited at Alameda Avenue in the Burbank area.

The driver continued to drive over surface streets in the Burbank area, stopping for lights and mostly following speed limits. At one point a male passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered, but the black Audi then kept driving.

EMBED More News Videos

A drive in a possibly stolen Audi led police on a lengthy chase through the San Fernando Valley Monday night.



At another point, the Audi entered a cul-de-sac with at least three units behind, but the officer did not make any attempt to block the vehicle in. The car circled around the cul-de-sac and then drove past the police units to continue the chase.

Officers also appeared to try to overtake the vehicle to perform a PIT maneuver, but each time the car sped up to avoid the tactic.

After more than 45 minutes into the chase, it appeared at least one of the Audi's tires ran over a spike strip, but it did not slow the vehicle down.

The chase continued for more than an hour.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysan fernando valleyburbank
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Delta variant a rising concern in LA County
7 LA County sheriff's deputies accused of beating man
Appeals court rules in favor of CA assault weapons ban
Newsom says CA will pay off all past-due rent accumulated during pandemic
Body of Canoga Park teen found after apparent drowning at Lake Havasu
Carl Nassib becomes 1st active NFL player to come out as gay
Waitress attacked after confronting group who didn't pay: Police
Show More
Child tax credit: Will you be getting monthly payments?
Crews break ground on long-awaited station connecting LA Metro to LAX
Body found near cliff in San Pedro
Tortillas thrown at team from Latino high school in San Diego County
DMV waiving REAL ID upgrade fees for some Californians
More TOP STORIES News