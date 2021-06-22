Driver in possibly stolen Audi leads police chase through San Fernando Valley - LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10818634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A drive in a possibly stolen Audi led police on a lengthy chase through the San Fernando Valley Monday night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A drive in a possibly stolen Audi led police on a lengthy chase through the San Fernando Valley Monday night.Multiple LAPD units followed the vehicle from the Arleta area over surface streets and then south down the 5 Freeway until the driver exited at Alameda Avenue in the Burbank area.The driver continued to drive over surface streets in the Burbank area, stopping for lights and mostly following speed limits. At one point a male passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered, but the black Audi then kept driving.At another point, the Audi entered a cul-de-sac with at least three units behind, but the officer did not make any attempt to block the vehicle in. The car circled around the cul-de-sac and then drove past the police units to continue the chase.Officers also appeared to try to overtake the vehicle to perform a PIT maneuver, but each time the car sped up to avoid the tactic.After more than 45 minutes into the chase, it appeared at least one of the Audi's tires ran over a spike strip, but it did not slow the vehicle down.The chase continued for more than an hour.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.