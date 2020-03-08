Man arrested after police chase van on SoCal freeways

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Southern California freeways Saturday afternoon.

The pursuit reportedly began around 4 p.m. in Corona.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the suspect was originally wanted for carjacking after a road rage incident at around 1:30 p.m. in Stanton.

During the pursuit, the vehicle could be seen colliding with other vehicles.

Authorities chased the vehicle on the 15 and 210 freeways.

The chase came to an end shortly after the van hit another vehicle. The suspect got out of the car and walked away.

CHP officers saw the driver walking on the freeway after the collision and took him into custody.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside countypolice chasechp
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News