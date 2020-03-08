Man arrested after police chase van on SoCal freeways

#OCSDPIO The suspect just taken into custody by CHP after a pursuit was originally wanted for carjacking after a road rage incident at approx 1:30pm today in Stanton. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) March 8, 2020

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Southern California freeways Saturday afternoon.The pursuit reportedly began around 4 p.m. in Corona.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the suspect was originally wanted for carjacking after a road rage incident at around 1:30 p.m. in Stanton.During the pursuit, the vehicle could be seen colliding with other vehicles.Authorities chased the vehicle on the 15 and 210 freeways.The chase came to an end shortly after the van hit another vehicle. The suspect got out of the car and walked away.CHP officers saw the driver walking on the freeway after the collision and took him into custody.