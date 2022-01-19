police chase

VIDEO: Wild chase sends suspect hopping through backyards, escaping dogs near South Gate

The suspect spent some time hiding near or inside a home in Bell but police quickly surrounded the area.
EMBED <>More Videos

Wild chase sends suspect hopping through backyards near South Gate

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect led police on a wild chase Tuesday night near South Gate that involved him jumping through backyards and escaping a number of dogs.

AIR7HD captured a portion of the pursuit in which the driver ultimately stopped and attempted to escape.

He is seeing hopping out of the car and running into nearby neighborhoods and yards. At one point, he was surrounded by a group of dogs as he attempted to walk on a fence.

The suspect spent some time hiding near or inside a home in Bell but police quickly surrounded the area.

Officers ultimately found the driver and placed him into custody. Details regarding the arrest were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countybellsouth gatepolice chasearrestcar chasecaught on tapecaught on videohigh speed chaseinvestigationcaught on camerainvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Chase ends in crash as suspect's SUV flips over in Bell
Cameras capture man involved in Texas shootout with officers
Man in custody after stealing fire truck, leading chase across OC
LASD deputies shoot suspect after chase ends in crash in Downey
TOP STORIES
Father of UCLA grad student stabbed to death at her job speaks out
Family seeks justice for teen found dead along freeway in South LA
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot
Website for free COVID tests is here. How does it work?
Suspect identified in murder of 24-year-old woman in Hancock Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom offers college students $10,000 for public service
Show More
Britney Spears' legal team heads back to court
Recall effort against councilman Bonin fails to qualify for ballot
Biden to hold press conference today to mark first year in office
Apparent gas explosion in Bronx caught on video; 1 dead, several hurt
Sandra Shells: Vigil for nurse fatally attacked at DTLA bus stop
More TOP STORIES News