VIDEO: Wild chase sends suspect hopping through backyards, escaping dogs near South Gate

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect led police on a wild chase Tuesday night near South Gate that involved him jumping through backyards and escaping a number of dogs.AIR7HD captured a portion of the pursuit in which the driver ultimately stopped and attempted to escape.He is seeing hopping out of the car and running into nearby neighborhoods and yards. At one point, he was surrounded by a group of dogs as he attempted to walk on a fence.The suspect spent some time hiding near or inside a home in Bell but police quickly surrounded the area.Officers ultimately found the driver and placed him into custody. Details regarding the arrest were not immediately available.