Suspect steals Los Angeles County sheriff's department SUV, flees at high speeds into OC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies chased a suspect who allegedly stole a patrol vehicle and fled at high speeds over local freeways from Compton to Orange County.

The incident started with a crash involving a sheriff's SUV in the Compton or Carson area. The suspect, believed to be a woman, apparently stole a sheriff's SUV after the crash and then fled at high speeds, first along surface streets then on the 110 Freeway.

Sheriff's deputies were particularly concerned because a department shotgun was in the vehicle when it was stolen.

The SUV drove at high speeds, weaving through traffic to escape, at one point getting onto the 91 Freeway and then heading east into Orange County.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the suspect drove off the freeway and into an industrial complex in Anaheim. She was boxed in with nowhere to go. Quickly, deputies opened up the doors and were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle and took her into custody.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.