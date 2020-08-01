Police chase suspect with stab wound on Southern California streets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police arrested a suspect suffering from a stab wound after he led them on a pursuit on Southern California streets Friday afternoon.The incident began near Delano Street and Hazeltine Avenue in Van Nuys when the suspect tried to stab someone. That person then pulled out a knife and stabbed the suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The suspect fled and an officer in his vehicle saw the suspect. A pursuit ensued after the officer observed the wounded suspect, leading police on a pursuit that ended near Sepulveda Place and Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles, police said.The suspect was taken into custody.No additional information was immediately available.