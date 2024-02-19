Police vehicle flips multiple times at end of high-speed chase in Arkansas, video shows

SPRINGDALE, Ar. (KABC) -- A high-speed chase came to a dramatic end in Arkansas when a police car overturned multiple times while trying to stop a U-Haul van.

Dashcam video captured the wild pursuit in the Springdale area earlier this month. The footage shows the patrol car accelerating toward the suspect on a highway before conducting a PIT maneuver which caused the police vehicle to spin out and flip over several times.

Police say the officer in the patrol car only suffered minor injuries. Two men were arrested.

Authorities say they found guns and Molotov cocktails inside the van.