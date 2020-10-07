Placentia school mourning death of twin girls stabbed to death by father in murder-suicide

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Placentia police have identified the man who stabbed his twin daughters to death and then killed himself as Timothy Takehara, 41.
Police say Takehara stabbed his 9-year-old twin daughters in the home overnight in the 400 block of Swanson Avenue. Home at the time were Takehara's wife, who is the mother of the girls, and his mother.
The two girls were in the third grade at Golden Elementary School.
"Our thoughts are with the students' family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss," the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said.
Grief counselors will be made available on campus over the next several days, the district said.
Officers responded to the home shortly after midnight to a call of "unknown trouble with two children stabbed.''
The girls were found in the living room of the home and their father's body was located on a sidewalk across the street, police said.
Authorities said officers responded to the home multiple times in the past for domestic violence calls. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the attack.
"My heart goes out to the family,'' Placentia Police Sgt. Bryce Angel told reporters at the scene. "This is just a tragic situation for the this whole community.''
Angel said crisis counselors were made available to relatives of the victims.
"It is extremely tragic for the family,'' Angel said. "It's just one of those things that we hate to see happen. We're trying to get to the bottom of this, why it happened.''
A neighbor told Eyewitness News the neighborhood is in a quiet community.
"It's just shocking. I mean, you know for something like this to happen, let alone in your neighborhood. You know, it's something you just can't quite believe," resident Bethany Zoelle said.
One woman said she's never seen the family outside of their home.
"I've never seen the mail out of the house, I never see the kids out of the house and they never played with the neighbors out here," neighbor Natascha Vayda said. "A lot of the kids on the street are super interactive with each other, so I didn't even know who they were."
City News Service contributed to this report.
