Police horses run wild along Cleveland highway, video shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (KABC) -- Traffic cameras were rolling when two Cleveland police horses ran wild down a highway in Ohio.

Police say the horses escaped their stables at the department and were later seen running down Interstate 90 near downtown Cleveland.

They caused quite the scene as they forced oncoming cars to get out of their way. Several police officers were seen trying to corral them.

The horses were eventually caught and safely returned to their stables.