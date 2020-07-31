UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Upland police arrested an armed man who was driving around in a vehicle that was made to look like a police vehicle Thursday.
Officers conducted a traffic stop around 3 p.m. in the area of West 8th Street and Mountain Avenue in Upland on Thursday.
They observed that the man was driving in a black Dodge Charger that resembled a police vehicle.
Video from the scene shows the vehicle has blue police-style flashing lights mounted in the windshield and a push bumper mounted in front, as well as several antennas that appeared to be magnetically mounted.
Officers searched the vehicle and say they found a loaded rifle, a shotgun and a handgun. Video also showed the officers looking at what appeared to be a badge and a credential.
The man was placed under arrest and the vehicle was towed.
His name and the exact nature of the charges he is facing were not immediately available.
Upland police arrest armed man driving in Charger that resembles police vehicle
Upland police arrested an armed man who was driving around in a Charger that was made to look like a police vehicle Thursday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More