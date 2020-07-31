Upland police arrest armed man driving in Charger that resembles police vehicle

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Upland police arrested an armed man who was driving around in a vehicle that was made to look like a police vehicle Thursday.Officers conducted a traffic stop around 3 p.m. in the area of West 8th Street and Mountain Avenue in Upland on Thursday.They observed that the man was driving in a black Dodge Charger that resembled a police vehicle.Video from the scene shows the vehicle has blue police-style flashing lights mounted in the windshield and a push bumper mounted in front, as well as several antennas that appeared to be magnetically mounted.Officers searched the vehicle and say they found a loaded rifle, a shotgun and a handgun. Video also showed the officers looking at what appeared to be a badge and a credential.The man was placed under arrest and the vehicle was towed.His name and the exact nature of the charges he is facing were not immediately available.